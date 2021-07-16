Amtrak train collides with semi-truck blocking lanes in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound U.S. Highway 17 was closed after an Amtrak train hit a semi-truck near the entrance of Seminole Electric.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say the semi-truck was carrying drywall. The road will remain closed due to a possible fuel leak near the front of the train. All cars remain upright and there was no derailment.

There were several patients. Multiple multiple ambulances deputies, highway patrol, and other first responders were on the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

