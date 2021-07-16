Advertisement

Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Atlanta Police are warning drivers about a possible scam, involving scooter riders.

The department reports an increase of incidents where a scooter rider bumps your car from behind and then fakes an injury to get you to come to check on them.

While you’re out of the car, someone else hops into your driver’s seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their cars, lock their doors if they feel unsafe and call 911 immediately.

They can assess the damage or check on the condition of the scooter rider when they arrive.

Police said most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for bump-and-carjack scams like these.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
MCSO is actively searching for the shooters.
Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles