BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A manhunt is underway for Adam Scott, 39, in Levy County after deputies say he fired at them during a domestic disturbance.
LCSO Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. to a domestic disturbance on E Levy Street just south of Williston. There Scott was threatening a woman and children. When deputies arrived they say he came out on the porch and shot at four deputies. No deputies were hit and they returned fire. Scott then ran from the area.
K-9 units and a helicopter are assisting in the manhunt.
