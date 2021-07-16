BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A manhunt is underway for Adam Scott, 39, in Levy County after deputies say he fired at them during a domestic disturbance.

LCSO Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. to a domestic disturbance on E Levy Street just south of Williston. There Scott was threatening a woman and children. When deputies arrived they say he came out on the porch and shot at four deputies. No deputies were hit and they returned fire. Scott then ran from the area.

K-9 units and a helicopter are assisting in the manhunt.

BREAKING NEWS: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching for 39-year-old Adam Scott. Around 7:15 p.m. they received a call about a domestic dispute. When they arrived on scene Scott was on the porch and fired at four deputies. They returned fire and Scott fled.@WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/EjZvRIuouU — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) July 16, 2021

