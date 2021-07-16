Cam Newbauer steps down as UF women’s basketball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four months prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Florida Gators women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer has resigned, citing personal reasons. Newbauer held the job at UF for the last four years, compiling a record of 46-71. He was also given a contract extension in early June.

In a statement, Newbauer said “After much reflection, my family and I have come to the difficult decision to step away. Gator Nation and the Gainesville community have accepted me, my wife Sarah and our three daughters from the day we arrived. We will greatly miss all of the people that have made our experience and make this place so special.”

Kelly Rae Finley has been named interim head coach and will fill that role for the 2021-22 season, Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced. Stricklin said UF plans to name a permanent women’s basketball head coach following the 2021-22 season.

Florida is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Nov. 12 against Towson in the Preseason Women’s NIT. Starting guards Lavender Briggs and Kiki Smith are among the players returning for the Gators.

