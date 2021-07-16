DEVELOPING: 18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Columbia County Jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 18 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Columbia County Jail.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

