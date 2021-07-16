Advertisement

DEVELOPING: 18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Columbia County Jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 18 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Columbia County Jail.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

TRENDING STORY: COVID-19 infections growing among staff at Levy County Jail

