Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - In Wednesday’s Dunnellon City Council meeting police chief Mike McQuaig was given his annual evaluation.

In the evaluation letter, every council member wrote comments on his performance.

Councilwoman Jan Cubbage wrote, “Patrolling Williams Street instead of officers parking in areas outside of high traffic zone. Write more speeding tickets!”

Cabbage then added, “it’s a safety hazard and I think if patrol cars were made more visible and people are seeing them even if they didn’t write the tickets.”

Chief Mcquaig addressed the issue saying it’s against the law to have his officers write more tickets.

“Know that I would be violating the law that if I wrote and asked my officers. So that’s the way I’m presenting it the way that I can. The defense attorneys, I don’t want to give them an avenue to kick all of our speeding tickets out,” said McQuaig.

He referenced the “Waldo Law” named after the city of Waldo. It requires a city or county to report to state officials if traffic ticket revenue exceeds a third of the cost of its agency.

