Advertisement

Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - In Wednesday’s Dunnellon City Council meeting police chief Mike McQuaig was given his annual evaluation.

In the evaluation letter, every council member wrote comments on his performance.

Councilwoman Jan Cubbage wrote, “Patrolling Williams Street instead of officers parking in areas outside of high traffic zone. Write more speeding tickets!”

Cabbage then added, “it’s a safety hazard and I think if patrol cars were made more visible and people are seeing them even if they didn’t write the tickets.”

Chief Mcquaig addressed the issue saying it’s against the law to have his officers write more tickets.

“Know that I would be violating the law that if I wrote and asked my officers. So that’s the way I’m presenting it the way that I can. The defense attorneys, I don’t want to give them an avenue to kick all of our speeding tickets out,” said McQuaig.

He referenced the “Waldo Law” named after the city of Waldo. It requires a city or county to report to state officials if traffic ticket revenue exceeds a third of the cost of its agency.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers...
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers...
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people
Northwest 39th avenue back up and running post-Elsa.
Northwest 39th Avenue opens up after Elsa hiatus