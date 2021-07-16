Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man Thursday night who drunkenly crashed head on into another vehicle.

According to police, Anthony Espinosa crashed his Mazda head-on into another car on University Avenue.

When police found the 22-year-old, he failed numerous field sobriety tests and blew a 0.192 - well above the legal limit of 0.08.

He is being charged with a DUI that caused damage to property.

