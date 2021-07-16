Advertisement

Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue

Anthony Espinosa
Anthony Espinosa(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man Thursday night who drunkenly crashed head on into another vehicle.

According to police, Anthony Espinosa crashed his Mazda head-on into another car on University Avenue.

When police found the 22-year-old, he failed numerous field sobriety tests and blew a 0.192 - well above the legal limit of 0.08.

He is being charged with a DUI that caused damage to property.

