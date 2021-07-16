Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The pandemic isn’t over.

In Florida more than two million COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic started.

No cure exists for the virus, but in Nov. 2020, the FDA approved emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 in the first 10 days a person becomes sick.

It’s a ‘man made’ antibody treatment that signals your body that it needs to make more of its own antibodies.

“You could progress from sniffles and a cough to needing to be in the hospital, before you get that bad off we want to give your immune system some boosters and so the monoclonal antibodies were approved for use for COVID,” VP and Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Ocala, Michael Torres said.

So far, more than 220 people have gotten the out-patient antibody IV infusion from AdventHealth Ocala.

And Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was one of them.

“I did it, it was about three hours, and felt like a million dollars,” Guinn said.

However, he received the antibody treatment towards the end of that 10 day deadline and did have to spend some time in the hospital.

“I think that given the fact that I waited, I think that was the problem. If I had done it early on, I don’t think I would have had near, if any, the problems tat I had,” he aded.

He recently went back to thank the staff.

“Golly, there were outside my room all the time, just anything I needed even before I thought of it they were there, and I call them my angels outside 606,” he said.

And those angels are still needed.

In Marion County the health department has identified at least one case of the Delta variant here.

“So the monoclonal antibody is effective against the Delta, it’s effective against the Alpha which was the original variant. I’m reading now about a Lambda variant that’s beginning to show in other parts of the world. The initial research and study of the monoclonals is that it is also effective in helping people mitigate the effects of the Lambda variant,” Torres said.

But the best way to avoid even needing a monoclonal antibody treatment is to get vaccinated officials said.

So far more than 165,000 people in Marion County have been.

“It is clearly a disease course altering treatment. People that have had significant COVID infection are being left with scarred bodies, scared brains, scared lungs. The folks that get the monoclonal, high and far don’t suffer any of that type of residual body function, bodily decrease function, so I just think it’s a god send,” Torres said.

