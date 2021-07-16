Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle and car collided on NE 16th Street in Gainesville, leaving one person in critical condition.

The crash happened near the intersection of 16th Street and 13th Avenue.

Gainesville police reported two people were on the motorcycle at the time.

They say one rider is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries. However, cellphone video from the scene appears to show one person on the ground and another person being transported in an ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the car had minor injuries.

