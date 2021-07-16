Advertisement

New mural to be installed in Ocala on Friday

Artist Nichole Westfall's work will be on display at the Brick City Center for the arts building
Artist Nichole Westfall's work will be on display at the Brick City Center for the arts building(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the subject of art, a new mural is set to be installed in Ocala on Friday.

Artist Nichole Westfall’s work will be on display at the Brick City Center for the arts building. Her design depicts frogs and humans enjoying the beauty of a pond in the evening.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

A passenger train crashes into a semi-trailer stopped on the tracks in Putnam County
A passenger train crashes into a semi-trailer stopped on the tracks in Putnam County
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
COVID
DEVELOPING: 18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Columbia County Jail
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST