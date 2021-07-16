Advertisement

Northwest 39th Avenue opens up after Elsa hiatus

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northwest 39th Avenue is finally back open after some nine days of being closed due to excessive flooding.

The right lane of the east bound side of the road is still blocked off until the water subsides.

A county spokesperson told me officials were there to monitor traffic for the first few minutes.

Traffic appeared to be smooth sailing along the road Friday.

While traffic patterns are getting back to normal, some nearby are still picking up the pieces.

RELATED STORY: Unemployment rates increase in every NCFL county

Luisa Pena, a resident in the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood says her, “whole house has to be gutted from four feet drywall, down floors, baseboards, sub-flooring has to be redone, bathrooms, cabinets. Its just a complete remodel of the whole home.”

Water lines are visible at some homes in the neighborhood, even as high up as three to five feet.

A damage contractor with Dreyer’s says the flooding will cost homeowners thousands of dollars.

A county spokesperson says a permanent solution to the flooding would cost neighbors a lot of money, but they are looking into more effective temporary solutions.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers...
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people
Police Chief Mike McQuaig said that's against the law.
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers...
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people