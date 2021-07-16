Northwest 39th Avenue opens up after Elsa hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northwest 39th Avenue is finally back open after some nine days of being closed due to excessive flooding.

The right lane of the east bound side of the road is still blocked off until the water subsides.

A county spokesperson told me officials were there to monitor traffic for the first few minutes.

Traffic appeared to be smooth sailing along the road Friday.

While traffic patterns are getting back to normal, some nearby are still picking up the pieces.

RELATED STORY: Unemployment rates increase in every NCFL county

Luisa Pena, a resident in the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood says her, “whole house has to be gutted from four feet drywall, down floors, baseboards, sub-flooring has to be redone, bathrooms, cabinets. Its just a complete remodel of the whole home.”

Water lines are visible at some homes in the neighborhood, even as high up as three to five feet.

A damage contractor with Dreyer’s says the flooding will cost homeowners thousands of dollars.

A county spokesperson says a permanent solution to the flooding would cost neighbors a lot of money, but they are looking into more effective temporary solutions.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.