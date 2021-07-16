Oakcrest Principal joins the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys committee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County principal was named to serve on a state education task force.

Oakcrest Principal Christine Sandy was appointed to serve on the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys Committee.

They will make recommendations to the Governor State Lawmakers and the Department of Education.

Sandy previously served as principal at Reddick-Collier Elementary and Dunnellon Middle School.

She is also a founder of the Building Better Dads Program with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

