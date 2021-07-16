Advertisement

Oakcrest Principal joins the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys committee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County principal was named to serve on a state education task force.

Oakcrest Principal Christine Sandy was appointed to serve on the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys Committee.

They will make recommendations to the Governor State Lawmakers and the Department of Education.

Sandy previously served as principal at Reddick-Collier Elementary and Dunnellon Middle School.

She is also a founder of the Building Better Dads Program with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

Principal Sandy appointed to serve on a state education task force.
