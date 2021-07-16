Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney’s Office after accusations of Medicare fraud.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Doctor Lance Kim, who owns Florida Neurological Center, over prescribed the drug acthar gel, which is a treatment for multiple sclerosis. Each prescription costs medicare $35,000.

The three people who filed the lawsuit will receive $144,000 of the settlement.

