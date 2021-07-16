Advertisement

Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud

A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office after accusations of Medicare fraud.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney’s Office after accusations of Medicare fraud.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Doctor Lance Kim, who owns Florida Neurological Center, over prescribed the drug acthar gel, which is a treatment for multiple sclerosis. Each prescription costs medicare $35,000.

The three people who filed the lawsuit will receive $144,000 of the settlement.

