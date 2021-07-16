Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.

A jury found 57-year-old Bo Pete Jeffrey guilty of killing 48-year-old Lisa Jeffrey in late 2018.

TRENDING STORY: A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead

They had been estranged but still living together in the Holiday Travel RV Resort when Lisa Jeffrey went missing just before Thanksgiving.

Investigators found her body in the RV in December.

After the verdict, Judge Steven Rogers sentenced Bo Pete Jeffrey to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.