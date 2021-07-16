Self-guided artist studio tours popping up across Gainesville this weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists across Gainesville are welcoming people into their studios this weekend as part of the free Gainesville Fine Arts Associations Artist Studio Tour.

Glasswork, photography, collages, paintings, and more can be found at 14 studio sites around Gainesville. People are able to check out the work of 20 different artists across town.

Tour Director and Photographer Wes Lindberg said this year’s tour means a lot to the artists, as many haven’t been able to show off their work through the pandemic.

“Every artist is really excited to show their new work,” said Lindberg. “It really is inspiring to the artists to get that feedback and talk about their process, work through ideas because they’ve been in their heads and now they get to talk about it and show the result of it.”

A preview of the tour kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday you can make your way through the studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the different studio sites scattered across Gainesville. From photography and painting to glasswork and ceramics, there is a variety of art to see this weekend. @WCJB20 @gnvfinearts pic.twitter.com/pa3bxkmn3g — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) July 16, 2021

