Several white supremacist gang members indicted on crimes related to NCFL

16 members of a white supremacist ang have been indicted for violent crimes, including at least one incident in North Central Florida.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WCJB) - 16 members of a white supremacist ang have been indicted for violent crimes, including at least one incident in North Central Florida.

Unsealed in middle district of Florida Federal Court, the indictment identifies the defendants as members of Unforgiven, a gang involved in a wide range of criminal activity.

In one incident, the indictment claims 36-year-old Joshua Williamson of Live Oak and 34-year-old Brandon Welch attacked another inmate inside Columbia Correctional Institution.

They each face 20 more years in prison.

