Advertisement

Unemployment rates increase in every NCFL county

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Across every county in North Central Florida, the unemployment rate increased in June. Although, in most counties, the labor force increased too.

Which according to the State Department of Economic Opportunity, is the amount of people who may or may not have a job but are capable to work.

“Once the labor force numbers go up so does our day-to-day traffic,” said Executive Vice President of CareerSource Citrus, Levy Marion, Dale French.

Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion and Suwannee counties report an increase in their labor force in the month of June. However, every North Central Florida county had at least a half-percent increase in unemployment numbers.

RELATED STORY: Florida’s unemployment rate rose according to the latest report

“The recent discontinuance of the federal, the extension of the federal unemployment benefits the $300 additional benefits individuals were receiving those expired on June 26 and so when the state of Florida announced that, that was kind of the, that was kind of when the alarm went off for folks,” added French.

Putnam County maintains one of the highest unemployment rates in the state with 7.6%. A 1.1% increase from May.

“And for our region what the unemployment rate is telling us this month is that there are more people available for companies to hire,” said Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Staci Bertrand.

The largest labor force jump is in Clay County as their amount of workers rose by more than 1,800 people. Marion, Alachua and Columbia counties follow with more than 500 people in the job force as well. Bertrand is also a board member for CareerSource North Central Florida.

“So our labor force has increased by more than 14,000 people in the past couple of years so this is, this is really really exciting times for the Greater Gainesville area,” added Bertrand.

Throughout North Central Florida, CareerSource regions are joining forces for an agriculture industry job fair on June 28.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Unemployment Rates NCFL June 2021
Unemployment rates increase in every NCFL county
A passenger train crashes into a semi-trailer stopped on the tracks in Putnam County
A passenger train crashes into a semi-trailer stopped on the tracks in Putnam County
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
COVID
DEVELOPING: 18 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Columbia County Jail