Unemployment rates increase in every NCFL county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Across every county in North Central Florida, the unemployment rate increased in June. Although, in most counties, the labor force increased too.

Which according to the State Department of Economic Opportunity, is the amount of people who may or may not have a job but are capable to work.

“Once the labor force numbers go up so does our day-to-day traffic,” said Executive Vice President of CareerSource Citrus, Levy Marion, Dale French.

Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion and Suwannee counties report an increase in their labor force in the month of June. However, every North Central Florida county had at least a half-percent increase in unemployment numbers.

RELATED STORY: Florida’s unemployment rate rose according to the latest report

“The recent discontinuance of the federal, the extension of the federal unemployment benefits the $300 additional benefits individuals were receiving those expired on June 26 and so when the state of Florida announced that, that was kind of the, that was kind of when the alarm went off for folks,” added French.

Putnam County maintains one of the highest unemployment rates in the state with 7.6%. A 1.1% increase from May.

“And for our region what the unemployment rate is telling us this month is that there are more people available for companies to hire,” said Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Staci Bertrand.

The largest labor force jump is in Clay County as their amount of workers rose by more than 1,800 people. Marion, Alachua and Columbia counties follow with more than 500 people in the job force as well. Bertrand is also a board member for CareerSource North Central Florida.

“So our labor force has increased by more than 14,000 people in the past couple of years so this is, this is really really exciting times for the Greater Gainesville area,” added Bertrand.

Throughout North Central Florida, CareerSource regions are joining forces for an agriculture industry job fair on June 28.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.