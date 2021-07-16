University of Florida Health researchers warn about pitcher injuries after a survey shows a lack of knowledge of overuse guidelines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A warning about sports injuries in underage baseball players from University of Florida Health researchers.

This comes after a survey found most caregivers don’t know about overuse guidelines for pitchers.

Of the North Central Florida parents quizzed, 83% didn’t know about good pitching techniques, rest periods, and pitch counts.

These guidelines reduce the risk of arm injuries that could cause permanent damage.

