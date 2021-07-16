Advertisement

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/16

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mike and Lisa chat with Mr. Bob and Kathy about Epcot’s food & wine festival coming up, Disney, and their favorite emojis.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Mr. Bob and Kathy.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 Sitdown: UF track and field and U.S. Olympic coach Mike Holloway (Parts One & Two)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
BREAKING: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies search for gunman on the run
Crashed semi-truck off of US 301 in Bradford County
Florida Highway Patrol investigates cause of semi-truck roll-over containing toxic materials
The former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy convicted of planting drugs inside cars during...
Former Fla. deputy gets 12 years in prison for planting drugs

Latest News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/16
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/16
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Principal Sandy appointed to serve on a state education task force.
Oakcrest Principal joins the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys committee
Principal Sandy appointed to serve on a state education task force.
Oakcrest Principal joins the Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys committee