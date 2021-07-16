“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/16

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mike and Lisa chat with Mr. Bob and Kathy about Epcot’s food & wine festival coming up, Disney, and their favorite emojis.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Mr. Bob and Kathy.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 Sitdown: UF track and field and U.S. Olympic coach Mike Holloway (Parts One & Two)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.