Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs