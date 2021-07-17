City of Ocala general election candidate qualifying ends

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidate qualifying for the city of Ocala’s 2021 General Election ended Friday at noon. The mayor’s seat and council seats for districts one, three, four, and five are up for grabs.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Kent Guinn is being challenged by Manal Fakhoury. For Ocala City Council district one, incumbent Brent R. Malever is being challenged by Barry Mansfield. Three people have qualified for district three, incumbent Jay A. Musleh and challengers Russell “Rusty” Juergens and Ty Schlichter. District five has James P. Hilty and Greg Steen running for the seat.

There is also a special election for City Council district four. The candidates are as follows: Kristen M. Dreyer, Alexander R. Everts, Barbara Fitos, Lori Martin Gregory, Curtis Jones, and Kevin Lopez.

The voter registration deadline is August 23rd. Election day is September 21st, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

