Former Hurricane gives back to North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alissa Humphrey may have played on the biggest stage in collegiate softball, but her small-town roots kept her grounded and coming back to say thank you.

The former Gainesville High School Hurricane pitcher returned to her hometown of Micanopy, on Saturday, to sign autographs and take pictures with roughly 25 kids.

The current James Madison University softball player wanted to return to her humble beginnings to be positive force for young people and show them dedication and determination can take them far in life.

“Working hard really will pay off in the end,” said Humphrey. “No matter where you’re from or what you come from, I think it’s really all about putting yourself to the test and really just working hard for what you believe in.”

Humphrey truly embraces being a role model for kids because she recalls being in their shoes once and what it felt like to admire someone who became successful.

“It’s such a big deal to be a role model to these young girls and even young boys, too. All of these athletes in the area it’s really just so amazing that I’m who they look up to now. Knowing that I used to look up to people as I grew up and now I’m that person.”

The rising sophomore for the Dukes also understands the fact that she didn’t just magically become a success by herself.

“It took a village. I didn’t just do it on my own. There’s so many people from this community, from my family that really got me to where I am, and this is my thank you to them.”

After posing for pictures and signing autographs, Humphrey conducted a private coaching session with one of the girls in attendance.

She gives lessons in Micanopy and Newberry to those who are interested in helping their child become a better softball pitcher.

