Advertisement

Gainesville is in the process of converting Northwest 14th and 15th Street into one way roads

It's part of their vision zero action plan to reduce serious injuries and deaths from traffic...
It's part of their vision zero action plan to reduce serious injuries and deaths from traffic crashes.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is changing direction at least on two streets in an effort to make them safer.

The city is in the process of converting Northwest 14th and 15th Street from two way into one way roads. The change will happen between West University Avenue and Northwest 5th Avenue. It’s part of their vision zero action plan to reduce serious injuries and deaths from traffic crashes.

15th street is nearing completion and 14th street will be completed in August.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers...
Health officials find success in monoclonal antibody treatment, AdventHealth Ocala administers dose to over 220 people
Police Chief Mike McQuaig said that's against the law.
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
New mural unvieled
New mural unvieled