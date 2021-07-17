Gainesville is in the process of converting Northwest 14th and 15th Street into one way roads

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is changing direction at least on two streets in an effort to make them safer.

The city is in the process of converting Northwest 14th and 15th Street from two way into one way roads. The change will happen between West University Avenue and Northwest 5th Avenue. It’s part of their vision zero action plan to reduce serious injuries and deaths from traffic crashes.

15th street is nearing completion and 14th street will be completed in August.

