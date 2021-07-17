Advertisement

Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On June 24 now 39-year-old Ben Fritz got the diagnosis that no one wants to hear.

“Ben went up to the emergency room his back was hurting him and after multiple tests and blood work he found out he had stage four colon cancer that it spread through his lungs, his liver,” said his sister Liza Fritz.

Now the Ocala community has banded together and put on multiple fundraisers including this one at Charlie Horse. Where there was live music, cornhole, and raffles.

Chris Welch the co-owner of Charlie Horse said it’s great having the community come together.

“It’s really been inspiring to be honest with you we have so many donations and so many good things to raffle off that it really makes you feel good when a community steps up to get behind just a bad event.”

And everyone is hoping for the best.

“As a whole, we’re all just trying to take it day by day and pray and wish for the best and hopes he gets stronger and beats this thing,” said Liza Fritz.

Ben has already started chemotherapy, and the family says they’ll hold more fundraisers in the future to help pay for some of his medical bills.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Gibb Patterson is an Army veteran who served in World War II.
NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
Now the Ocala community has banded together and put on multiple fundraisers including this one...
Kickin Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer
He said there's no secret to living this long.
NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay