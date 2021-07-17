Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On June 24 now 39-year-old Ben Fritz got the diagnosis that no one wants to hear.

“Ben went up to the emergency room his back was hurting him and after multiple tests and blood work he found out he had stage four colon cancer that it spread through his lungs, his liver,” said his sister Liza Fritz.

Now the Ocala community has banded together and put on multiple fundraisers including this one at Charlie Horse. Where there was live music, cornhole, and raffles.

Chris Welch the co-owner of Charlie Horse said it’s great having the community come together.

“It’s really been inspiring to be honest with you we have so many donations and so many good things to raffle off that it really makes you feel good when a community steps up to get behind just a bad event.”

And everyone is hoping for the best.

“As a whole, we’re all just trying to take it day by day and pray and wish for the best and hopes he gets stronger and beats this thing,” said Liza Fritz.

Ben has already started chemotherapy, and the family says they’ll hold more fundraisers in the future to help pay for some of his medical bills.

