Law enforcement addresses Lake City residents concerns in forum

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to bridge a gap, residents voiced concerns to the Lake City Police Chief and Columbia County Sheriff in a community forum. While crime was a talking point, residents also said they don’t always trust those in uniform.

Chief Argatha Gilmore and Sheriff Mark Hunter answered each question asked by the audience including those concerning crime rates in certain areas and negative experiences with law enforcement.

Sheriff Hunter said he believes this forum created by Lake City pastor, Anthony Newton, was a great way to address concerns and explain a deputy’s work day.

“I feel like this is a way ahead to be able to have some community input and some community awareness to inform the community of what we do in law enforcement,” Hunter said.

A few residents, like Lashonda Newton, actually described incidents where they personally felt disrespected by an officer or deputy in the past.

“We’ve experienced negativity and that taints your view for every good cop experience we have,” Newton said. “I hesitate to call the police. It’s a last resort effort.”

Chief Gilmore encouraged residents to let the officer know you feel disrespected when in an uncomfortable situation.

“Say that…after you have said that and made your case and you still don’t feel pleased with it, even if you still feel pleased with it, make us aware of it because you don’t know if that officer has had other complaints,” Gilmore said.

Newton said she feels like this forum was enlightening and encourages more people to attend discussions like this in the future.

“They need to hear the same things that we heard and they need to be able to voice their concerns,” Newton added.

Both Gilmore and Hunter agreed to participate in a similar forum quarterly throughout the year.

