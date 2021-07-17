Advertisement

The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who stole from three Gainesville schools is now in Gainesville police custody.

53 year old Kenneth Woodridge was arrested on Friday after officers connected him to a spree of burglaries at schools in the city. Woodridge stole more than $100 worth of items from Gainesville High School and the A-Quinn Jones Center and nearly $2,000 from Westwood Middle School.

Woodridge was identified by surveillance footage from each school he told officers he stole to fund his severe substance abuse issue. He is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
Gibb Patterson is an Army veteran who served in World War II.
NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
Now the Ocala community has banded together and put on multiple fundraisers including this one...
Kickin Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer
He said there's no secret to living this long.
NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
Raised money for Ben Fritz who's battling cancer.
Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer