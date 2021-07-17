The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who stole from three Gainesville schools is now in Gainesville police custody.

53 year old Kenneth Woodridge was arrested on Friday after officers connected him to a spree of burglaries at schools in the city. Woodridge stole more than $100 worth of items from Gainesville High School and the A-Quinn Jones Center and nearly $2,000 from Westwood Middle School.

Woodridge was identified by surveillance footage from each school he told officers he stole to fund his severe substance abuse issue. He is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.