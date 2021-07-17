NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
RALEIGH, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has a new centenarian as family and friends gathered for a veteran’s 100th birthday today.
Gibb Patterson is an Army veteran who served in World War II.
His family tells TV20 that Patterson worked nearly all of his life as a logger and used to do yardwork for more than a decade.
Patterson was married to his late wife for more than six decades he has 9 kids and a whole bunch of grandkids.
“I don’t have no secret i just been going on like the rest of them. Treating everybody right doing good and not interfering with other people,” said Patterson.
Patterson added his faith in God was also a major part of his reaching this milestone.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.