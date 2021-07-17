Advertisement

NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

RALEIGH, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has a new centenarian as family and friends gathered for a veteran’s 100th birthday today.

Gibb Patterson is an Army veteran who served in World War II.

His family tells TV20 that Patterson worked nearly all of his life as a logger and used to do yardwork for more than a decade.

Patterson was married to his late wife for more than six decades he has 9 kids and a whole bunch of grandkids.

“I don’t have no secret i just been going on like the rest of them. Treating everybody right doing good and not interfering with other people,” said Patterson.

Patterson added his faith in God was also a major part of his reaching this milestone.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies
CRASH GRAPHIC
Motorcycle crash in Gainesville leaves rider in critical condition
A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
Anthony Espinosa
Gainesville Police arrest a man for DUI after a head-on crash on University Avenue
A man from Ocala was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife.
Ocala man accused of murdering his wife found guilty

Latest News

Gibb Patterson is an Army veteran who served in World War II.
NCFL World War II Veteran turns 100
Now the Ocala community has banded together and put on multiple fundraisers including this one...
Kickin Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer
Raised money for Ben Fritz who's battling cancer.
Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser raises money for Ocala man battling stage 4 colon cancer
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay
St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay