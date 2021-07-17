Advertisement

St. Francis Catholic Academy fundraising for track upgrade with 24-hour long relay

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One private academy in Gainesville has found a unique way to help raise funds to update their track.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Over 20 runners are taking part in a day long relay to help fundraiser to help pay off a loan that St. Francis Christian Academy has received to rubberize and update their track.

The idea was given to Maggie McCloskey, the track and cross country coach at SFCA, after a parent said that his school held a similar fundraiser several years ago to raise money for his school’s program. McCloskey says that updating the track would be beneficial to help bring wider use to the facility.

“And it’s a good bonding experience too and with a rubberized track we hope to hold more community events for like middle school and elementary school kids too. If we have nice facility we can share it with everyone else too,” said McCloskey.

The 20 member team includes students, staff and alumni of SFCA. David Fallo, the school’s athletic director says that track renovations could start as soon as next week.

To donate to SFCA to help pay off the new track, click here.

