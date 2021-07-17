Advertisement

University of Florida to add new clinical department

Doctors there will serve as a medical home for patients needing long term care.
Doctors there will serve as a medical home for patients needing long term care.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in 30 years, the University of Florida is adding a new clinical department.

The Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will treat people with physical impairments and disabilities. It’s transitioning from a division of the Orthopedics and Rehabilitation department into a free standing department.

Doctors there will serve as a medical home for patients needing long term care.

