University of Florida to add new clinical department

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in 30 years, the University of Florida is adding a new clinical department.

The Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will treat people with physical impairments and disabilities. It’s transitioning from a division of the Orthopedics and Rehabilitation department into a free standing department.

Doctors there will serve as a medical home for patients needing long term care.

