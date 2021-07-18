Advertisement

Centennial of ex-astronaut, US Senator John Glenn marked

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, then-Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, then-Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn reaches for controls inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer during a demonstration at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Research Center in Langley Field, Va.(AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn has been honored over the weekend with a three-day festival in Ohio marking what would have been the history-making astronaut and U.S. senator’s 100th birthday.

Glenn, who died in 2016, was the first American to orbit Earth, making him a national hero in 1962. Before that, he served as a military fighter pilot in World War II and the Korean War and set a transcontinental air speed record. In 1998, he became the oldest person ever to go into space at 77. He spent 24 years as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

The John Glenn Centennial Celebration Friday to Sunday was a collaboration between Cambridge, where Glenn was born on July 18, 1921, and nearby New Concord, where he grew up and met his late wife, Annie, who died last year at 100 of complications from COVID-19.

Lyn Glenn, the late senator’s daughter, watched parade floats go by Saturday from the front porch of her father’s boyhood home, a place she felt at home, too.

“We moved around a lot as a family, and so they always brought us back here for holidays because this is the most consistent place in my life,” she told the Zanesville Times Recorder. “Coming back here is so familiar, and it’s so personal as well.”

The paper reports that one admirer after the other approached Lyn Glenn throughout the day to share their memories, and they included Glenn Schuck, a reporter from New York City named for her father a few years after his orbit of the planet.

Edward and Jill Schuck wrote to John Glenn letting him know they’d be naming their son after him, not expecting a response. Instead, they got a letter from NASA with photos signed by Glenn for his namesake in New Jersey and a letter to the boy’s parents saying he was honored by their gesture.

Those correspondences would continue throughout Schuck’s childhood. In 1969, when Schuck was 5, Neil Armstrong walked the moon. John Glenn made sure to have signed photos sent to Schuck to commemorate the historic occasion.

“I would get stuff from him like all the time in the mail without even asking,” Schuck said.

The weekend’s festivities were also to include a presentation by ex-shuttle astronaut and fellow Ohioan Don Thomas, rocket car rides, space movies and rides in the type of biplane a young Glenn flew over Cambridge. Other commemorations of Glenn’s birth a century ago are planned in the area all month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash...
One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County
Police Chief Mike McQuaig said that's against the law.
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Woodridge is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies

Latest News

In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Law enforcement addresses Lake City residents concerns in forum
Law enforcement addresses Lake City residents concerns in forum