Farm animal rescue looking to continue monthly “Farmers Moo-ket”

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary has turned a pandemic safe idea into an event that they will be doing well past COVID-19 protocols ending.

The animal rescue, which is located at 12626 CR 231 just outside of Gainesville, hosts a free Farmers Moo-ket on the third Sunday of every month and it started in the fall of 2020. The event specializes in having vegan friendly vendors along side the hundreds of rescue farm animals on the property.

During their July event hundreds showed up despite the heat to shop among the thirty or so vendors and interact with cows, donkeys, and pigs. Erin Amerman, the president and owner of Critter Creek says the idea started as a way to stay safe outside during the pandemic and to help people open up their palette to vegan options.

“We wanted to facilitate the interactions of the public with our rescued resident and we also wanted to introduce the public to plant-based foods, because I think people have this idea that plant based foods are basically grass,” said Amerman.

Amerman also says that they plan on continuing these monthly events as long as people and vendors are both interested in coming out.

