High Springs church gives hundreds school supplies for upcoming school year

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Lines stretched throughout the Deeper Purpose Community Church’s “Family Fest” on Saturday, as members of the church gave out bags filled with school supplies.

Bounce houses, water slides and food drew more than 100 residents to have fun during the giveaway.

Father of three Justin Sharp received two of the 300 bags prepared and said gestures like this touch his heart.

“Not just some people struggle but everyone is struggling in different ways today and to be able to come out and have things given to you for your children to help you and your family, it’s truly amazing that there’s still people out and communities out willing to help.”

Related story: High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest

Pastor Adam Joy said there’s a need to help parents now more than ever.

“I think it’s having the biggest impact this year because when we did it last year not many parents were sending their children back to brick and mortar, this year more parents are. A lot of parents are still without a job, no income, some are homeless and they really need the help.”

Pencils, paper, binders, glue and other necessary supplies were in each bag.

