The Kingdom of the Sun concert band performs inside for the first time since the pandemic

Performing their "Music in the Air" concert.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Music was in the air in Ocala as community members spent their Sunday at a free concert.

The Kingdom of the Sun concert band performed “Music In The Air” a two-day concert at the Marion Technical Institute Auditorium.

This was their first concert inside since the start of the pandemic. The band is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and uses donations to buy equipment and uniforms.

It’s an all-age inclusive group with musicians aged from 13 to 94.

Kathy Halgeman the president of the band said they play for the love of music.

“We’re excited this is our second-day concert and we just like to entertain people. We like to help people to just maybe forget about what’s going on in their life right now, take a step down we do show tunes.”

They plan to have more concerts starting in September at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala.

