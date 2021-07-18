Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, fences and almost hits children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Drive-in Theatre is a staple in the Marion County community, but a shocking incident Thursday night, that put patrons’ lives in danger.

“The customer came in and when he came in he parked his vehicle right here,” said Ocala drive-in owner John Watzke describing the shocking event that occurred.

He said a man driving a white truck started driving recklessly in the parking lot, knocking down poles and nearly hitting children.

“This could have been a very serious situation. There was property damage that can be prepared. If he would have run over somebody’s child that could not be repaired or replaced,” said Watze.

Surveillance video captured a picture of the man. Who Watzke said had been coming to the drive-in for the six months regularly.

“My staff said they recognized him, he has been coming here on a regular basis sometimes twice a week for about six months he usually comes in gets a small popcorn sits in his truck, watches the movie, he leaves no problem.”

For 10 years no incident like this has ever occurred.

“And that’s what has us really shocked here. Is that somebody would come in here in a family place and do something like that,” said Watzke.

The truck caused more than $3,000 worth of damage and Ocala Police are still looking for the man that did this.

