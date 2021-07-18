Ocala teen runaway thought to be endangered
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen who ran away from home is likely in danger, deputies say.
17-year-old Nova Hall was last seen wearing a purple jacket Saturday night at Marco’s Pizza on Highway 200 in southwest Ocala.
Hall has a medical condition that Sheriff’s deputies say requires medication that she does not have with her.
Sheriff’s deputies say Hall ran away with 16-year-old Kaleb Honor, 13-year-old Amariya Smith and 15-year-old Michael Allen.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hall or the other missing teens, call Marion County Sheriff’s at (352) 732-8181 or call 911.
