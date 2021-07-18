Ocala teen runaway thought to be endangered

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen who ran away from home is likely in danger, deputies say.

17-year-old Nova Hall was last seen wearing a purple jacket Saturday night at Marco’s Pizza on Highway 200 in southwest Ocala.

Hall has a medical condition that Sheriff’s deputies say requires medication that she does not have with her.

Sheriff’s deputies say Hall ran away with 16-year-old Kaleb Honor, 13-year-old Amariya Smith and 15-year-old Michael Allen.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hall or the other missing teens, call Marion County Sheriff’s at (352) 732-8181 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.