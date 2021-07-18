Advertisement

Ocala teen runaway thought to be endangered

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen who ran away from home is likely in danger, deputies say.

17-year-old Nova Hall was last seen wearing a purple jacket Saturday night at Marco’s Pizza on Highway 200 in southwest Ocala.

Hall has a medical condition that Sheriff’s deputies say requires medication that she does not have with her.

Sheriff’s deputies say Hall ran away with 16-year-old Kaleb Honor, 13-year-old Amariya Smith and 15-year-old Michael Allen.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hall or the other missing teens, call Marion County Sheriff’s at (352) 732-8181 or call 911.

