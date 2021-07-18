One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash on Friday night.

Around 10:40 pm Friday night a Sanford man was attempting to pass another vehicle when he crossed a double yellow line just east of Southeast 196th Terrace Road on State road 40. When he passed into the westbound lane he hit a sedan head on.

Inside the sedan was a 17 year old driver, a 17 year old passenger, and a two year old. The two teens were taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center where the driver has been pronounced dead and the passenger is in critical condition. The two year old has been transported to UF Health Shands where he is also in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.