Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash...
One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County
Police Chief Mike McQuaig said that's against the law.
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Woodridge is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies

Latest News

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France.
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France
Farm animal rescue looking to continue monthly farmers moo-ket
Farm animal rescue looking to continue monthly “Farmers Moo-ket”
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships