Self-guided art tour helps artists reach more clients

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fine Arts Association hosted an artist studio tour, where different artists walk participants through their process in creating detailed pieces.

The journey of creativity showcases the art of roughly 20 artists featured at the arts association’s gallery, the artist’s studio or home.

Painting, textile, fiber art and more were featured and gallery director Katy Lemle said this annual tour helps artists reach a bigger audience.

“People get to go into a space and see very intimately the processes and things like that and it benefits them to where a lot of people come out,” Lemle said. “People love this event, so they get a lot of sales. They also are able to interact more. In the gallery, a lot of times the artists aren’t here, so it’s a really great opportunity for a connection.”

The art association also hosts a reception on the last Friday of each month, so you can see more art on Jul. 30.

