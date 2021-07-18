Advertisement

Self-guided art tour helps artists reach more clients

https://www.wcjb.com/2021/07/18/self-guided-art-tour-helps-artists-reach-more-clients/
https://www.wcjb.com/2021/07/18/self-guided-art-tour-helps-artists-reach-more-clients/(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fine Arts Association hosted an artist studio tour, where different artists walk participants through their process in creating detailed pieces.

The journey of creativity showcases the art of roughly 20 artists featured at the arts association’s gallery, the artist’s studio or home.

Related story: Self-guided artist studio tours popping up across Gainesville this weekend

Painting, textile, fiber art and more were featured and gallery director Katy Lemle said this annual tour helps artists reach a bigger audience.

“People get to go into a space and see very intimately the processes and things like that and it benefits them to where a lot of people come out,” Lemle said. “People love this event, so they get a lot of sales. They also are able to interact more. In the gallery, a lot of times the artists aren’t here, so it’s a really great opportunity for a connection.”

The art association also hosts a reception on the last Friday of each month, so you can see more art on Jul. 30.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Doctor in Ocala has agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement with the US Attorney's Office...
Ocala Doctor agrees to pay settlement after accusations of Medicare fraud
An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash...
One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County
Police Chief Mike McQuaig said that's against the law.
Dunnellon Councilwoman suggested police “write more speeding tickets,” but police chief disagrees
Woodridge is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
LCSO Deputies search for Adam Scott
UPDATE: Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at deputies

Latest News

Farm animal rescue looking to continue monthly farmers moo-ket
Farm animal rescue looking to continue monthly “Farmers Moo-ket”
Law enforcement addresses Lake City residents concerns in forum
Law enforcement addresses Lake City residents concerns in forum
High Springs church gives hundreds school supplies for upcoming school year
High Springs church gives hundreds school supplies for upcoming school year
High Springs church gives hundreds school supplies for upcoming school year
High Springs church gives hundreds school supplies for upcoming school year