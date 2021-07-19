Advertisement

BREAKING: Five injured and one dead after drive by shooting on Waldo Road in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five individuals have been shot and one person is dead after a drive-by shooting in East Gainesville late Sunday night.

The Gainesville Police Department is saying the shooting occurred near 1634 NE 8th Avenue. GPD is still working on identifying the make and model of the car used to flee the scene.

As of right now, GPD does not have a suspect in custody and they are asking for anyone with information to contact the department at their tip line: 352-393-7710.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

