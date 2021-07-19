BREAKING: Five injured and one dead after drive by shooting on Waldo Road in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five individuals have been shot and one person is dead after a drive-by shooting in East Gainesville late Sunday night.

The Gainesville Police Department is saying the shooting occurred near 1634 NE 8th Avenue. GPD is still working on identifying the make and model of the car used to flee the scene.

As of right now, GPD does not have a suspect in custody and they are asking for anyone with information to contact the department at their tip line: 352-393-7710.

