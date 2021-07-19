Advertisement

The countdown begins for NCFL high school football

NCFL held its media day at Eastside Monday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eastside High School held a media day for over 30 North Central Florida football teams on Monday.

Counties represented included Alachua, Marion, Levy, Union, Dixie, Columbia and Gilchrist, just to name a few. Schools ranging in class size from 1A Lafayette to 8A West Port were in attendance.

Players and coaches were just thankful to have a media day after not having much of a season build-up at all last year due to the pandemic.

“Coming from a COVID year, at this time last year we didn’t know we would have a season,” said Buchholz wide receiver Quan Lee. “I feel it’s just a blessing to have a season this year, that’s the biggest thing with me.”

“I think football is a mainstay and it’s a thing that helps us all find a sense of normalcy,” said Lafayette head coach Marcus Edwards. “We’re looking forward to it. As a coach I know I’m looking forward to it, and the guys are looking forward to it, we’ve been working hard this summer.”

“A little bit easier getting back into it, getting to practice full days and stuff in the summer, having the summer was helpful and everything so we didn’t have to work around all the COVID stuff,” said Keystone Heights offensive lineman Caleb Moncrief.

Currently teams are conditioning in summer workouts until practices officially start on August 2.

Kick off Classics around the area will be on August 20.

