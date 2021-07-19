Advertisement

FHP cracks down on speeding with “Operation Southern Shield”

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to crack down on speeding this week.

Operation Southern Shield began today and runs through Saturday.

A spokesperson with FHP said July is a month they see increased speeds on roadways.

“We’re absolutely pushing the message for people to slow down and buckle up so they have a safe journey from point A to point B,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan with FHP Troop B.

Four other southern states are also participating in the initiative, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Troopers said they are concerned about the upward trend in speeding over the past year.

“We are showing speeding violations issued for 50 miles an hour and over the limit increasing year to year since 2012,” said William Tierney, Troop Commander for Troop B.

Troopers said they are focusing their attention on high density traffic corridors like I-75 and I-10.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead and five injured in Gainesville shooting
Four injured and one dead after drive-by shooting near Waldo Road in Gainesville
An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash...
One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County
Driver caught on surveillance video almost hitting children.
Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, and fences, nearly hitting children
Woodridge is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

Latest News

gambling bill
Out-of-state companies seeking to increase gambling in Florida
gambling bill
Out-of-state companies seeking to increase gambling in Florida
FHP cracks down on speeding with “Operation Southern Shield”
FHP cracks down on speeding with “Operation Southern Shield”
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores