Food truck rally boost business for Gainesville eateries
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds made their way to different food trucks serving everything from BBQ to smoothies at One Love Cafe’s “Summer Food Truck Rally” at Magnolia Park.

Audrey Miree says after a long weekend of celebrating her birthday she and her family came to kick back.

“We’re doing a relaxing, eating type of thing,” Miree said. “You see all of our food here, so that’s what this was.”

Residents could also enjoy live music at the event.

While Finnley Gordon and her family enjoyed the food, she said her favorite part of the rally was bonding with family.

“We all wanted to come out here and spend some time together, so we figured it would be a good opportunity to,” Gordon said.

With a variety of food options and sweet treats, One Love Cafe was able to bring families closer together and give local eateries more exposure which was their exact mission for this event.

“I hope it all helps them out, especially bouncing back after COVID,” manager Austin Smith said. “We’re coming back and we can start acting like a community again. I dig it a lot.”

Miree said she was happy to support these meals on wheels.

“It feels good especially after what we’ve just been through, we need this in the community, we do,” Miree said.

Residents said their day was filled with good food and it was a great way to spend time with loved ones.

