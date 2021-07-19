A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after she left her infant in a hot car for more than half an hour.

According to Gainesville Police Department, they got a call a child was left in a Ford Expedition at Celebration Pointe around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies and Alachua County Fire rescue arrived they treated the child who was in stable condition.

Sarah Brown admitted she forgot her child in the car while shopping.

Surveillance video showed the 31-year-old left her child in the vehicle for 33 minutes.

She’s charged with child neglect.

