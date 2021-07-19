Advertisement

MCSO: Deputies arrest a woman for reporting a false rape in March in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship

Alma Duran
Alma Duran
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a follow up to a story we brought you in March, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are saying an alleged rape at the Baseline Golf Course was made up.

RELATED STORY: MCSO needs information to help catch a rapist

According to deputies, Alma Duran claimed she was kidnapped, raped and left unconscious on the side of Highway 314.

After investigating the case and multiple interviews with the 52-year-old, deputies discovered she falsified the incident in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship.

Duran was arrested for making a false report of a crime.

She is being held on a $1000 bond.

