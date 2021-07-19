MCSO: Deputies arrest a woman for reporting a false rape in March in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a follow up to a story we brought you in March, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are saying an alleged rape at the Baseline Golf Course was made up.
According to deputies, Alma Duran claimed she was kidnapped, raped and left unconscious on the side of Highway 314.
After investigating the case and multiple interviews with the 52-year-old, deputies discovered she falsified the incident in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship.
Duran was arrested for making a false report of a crime.
She is being held on a $1000 bond.
