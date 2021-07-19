Mexican woman arrested for lying about being kidnapped, drugged and rapped

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The search is over for Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

A shocking turn of events has landed the victim of an alleged kidnapping rape case in jail.

Back in March, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was looking for what they believed to be a rapist who kidnapped, drugged and raped a woman and then dumped her body a few hours later.

Now four months later, it turns out, it was all a lie.

That woman is 52-year-old Alma Duran, and the reason for her false claim was her hopes of gaining U.S. citizenship.

She is in the country illegally and wanted to find a loophole in the process known as ‘U-Visa’, to obtain citizenship papers due to being a victim of a violent crime.

“It’s a lot of late nights, a lot of time away from their families trying to investigate this because it’s a concern, and for good reason, we have our own families here in this community so if somebody is running around kidnapping people, drugging them, raping them, we need to find that person and quick,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

She was first reported missing when a co-worker could not find her during her shift at the Baseline Golf Course.

She was later found naked laying on the side of highway 314 near Sharpes Ferry.

Officials said through multiple search warrants, they were able to learn that she was on the phone with a man named Luis Guerrero during the time of her alleged abduction.

She had been having an affair with him for the past five years.

He didn’t want participate, but she convinced him to help her with her plan, and had consensual sexual relations with her.

After being asked about the more than 100 phone calls to Guerrero and their relationship, she admitted that she had not been kidnapped.

Detectives on the case say, it was exhausting.

“I know Sheriff Woods has said, illegal immigration does affect us here in Marion County and this is one example that he’s pointed out that it has and we want to see folks coming to our country the right way and living in our community abiding by the laws, not lying, not causing a big fiasco like this and a big mess like this,” Bloom added.

Duran was arrest for making a false report of a crime.

She was taken to the Marion County jail on a one thousand dollar bond.

She has since bonded out of jail.

And now it’s up to the courts to decide on what her punishment will be, whether that’s ordering her to pay back funds lost during the investigation, or she could potentially be deported back to Mexico.

