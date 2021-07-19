Advertisement

Neighbors protest solar project designed for their community

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Although the proposal was turned down by Alachua County Commissioners, residents of Archer are still fighting a solar project designed for their neighborhood.

The protestors held signs, expressing their frustrations before the Gainesville City Commission meeting today.

Many of them said they’re not against a solar project, they just don’t want it in their backyard.

Hattie Ausgood is just one of the residents in the neighborhood, frustrated by this project.

“There are other places that’s been suggested, and I feel like it’s a racial thing. Why put all these things in black neighborhoods?”

Ausgood said these solar fields wouldn’t benefit anyone in her neighborhood.

“Who would ever want to buy the property I got? No one wants a big solar field in their back door.”

Protestors called on Mayor Poe to remove the item from the agenda.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One dead and five injured in Gainesville shooting
Four injured and one dead after drive-by shooting near Waldo Road in Gainesville
An Ocala teen has died and another teen and child are both in serious condition after a crash...
One has died and two are left in critical condition after a crash in Marion County
Driver caught on surveillance video almost hitting children.
Ocala Drive-in Theatre damaged after reckless driver knocked down poles, and fences, nearly hitting children
Woodridge is charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of grand theft.
The man who stole from 3 schools has been arrested
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

Latest News

Leaders continue speaking out against gun violence after Northeast Gainesville mass shooting
Leaders continue speaking out against gun violence after Northeast Gainesville mass shooting
ASO reminds people to check their backseat before leaving a vehicle unattended
ASO reminds people to check their backseat before leaving a vehicle unattended
ASO reminds people to check their backseat before leaving a vehicle unattended
ASO reminds people to check their backseat before leaving a vehicle unattended
Neighbors protest solar project designed for their community
Neighbors protest solar project designed for their community