Neighbors protest solar project designed for their community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Although the proposal was turned down by Alachua County Commissioners, residents of Archer are still fighting a solar project designed for their neighborhood.

The protestors held signs, expressing their frustrations before the Gainesville City Commission meeting today.

Many of them said they’re not against a solar project, they just don’t want it in their backyard.

Hattie Ausgood is just one of the residents in the neighborhood, frustrated by this project.

“There are other places that’s been suggested, and I feel like it’s a racial thing. Why put all these things in black neighborhoods?”

Ausgood said these solar fields wouldn’t benefit anyone in her neighborhood.

“Who would ever want to buy the property I got? No one wants a big solar field in their back door.”

Protestors called on Mayor Poe to remove the item from the agenda.

