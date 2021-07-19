Ocala CEP features Marion County man passionate about helping those with dementia

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A personal tragedy is now a personal mission for an Ocala man.

John Renyhart lost his wife to Alzheimers in April of 2020, and he has made it his mission to support those suffering with dementia and their loved ones.

Renyhart and Hospice of Marion County have raised nearly $100,000 for local dementia awareness and education.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share his brave story.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights program that assists local entrepreneurs

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.