Ocala CEP features Marion County man passionate about helping those with dementia

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A personal tragedy is now a personal mission for an Ocala man.

John Renyhart lost his wife to Alzheimers in April of 2020, and he has made it his mission to support those suffering with dementia and their loved ones.

Renyhart and Hospice of Marion County have raised nearly $100,000 for local dementia awareness and education.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share his brave story.

