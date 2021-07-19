Out-of-state companies seeking to increase gambling in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The signing of an exclusive, thirty-year gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe, including sports betting, has major out-of-state companies seeking to expand gambling on the 2022 ballot.

Tens of millions are already earmarked for petition gathering efforts for at least three amendments.

“This is the agreement,” said Governor Ron DeSantis moments after signing the compact.

No Casino’s President John Sowinski suggests they don’t have Florida’s best interests at heart.

“A lot of gambling interests looked at that and said they would rather have a free-for-all for what happens in Florida,” said Sowinski.

More than 60 million flowed to campaigns in June.

Las Vegas Sands put $17 million behind two proposed amendments. It hasn’t decided which to push, but one would allow three new casinos. The other would allow a casino somewhere between Jacksonville and Pensacola, with Jacksonville the top choice. Sowinski says a new casino will hurt where ever it’s located.

“Whatever the form of gambling is that’s introduced, it doesn’t generate new money. It simply diverts discretionary spending from bars, restaurants, movie theaters,” said Sowinski.

Neither idea violates the gaming deal. Not so with another proposal to allow sports betting, which the Seminole Tribe got exclusive rights to in the new compact.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

If it passes, the tribe would lower its payments to the state.

The amendment on sports betting was already being anticipated by the Governor on the day he signed the new compact.

“We’re not authorizing that. That’s a referendum, so you could deduct the payment from that portion, but still have the other stuff,” said the Governor this past April.

The Seminole Tribe says it will spend its Florida money to stop the amendments, while Fan Duel and Draft Kings each pitched in ten million.

There’s also another 15 million from the owners of a South Florida casino to a campaign that doesn’t even exist yet.

Ironically, all the money is likely to create a bidding war for signatures, making each campaign more expensive in the end.

The rush to fund the amendments is because a new law limits contributions to amendment gathering efforts, but on the day it took effect, July 1, a judge granted an injunction, erasing the $3,000 contribution limit, at least temporarily.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.