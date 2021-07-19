“Runaway Masters”: New book discusses history of Seminoles in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida author is sharing Florida history in his new book Runaway Masters: A True Story of Slavery, Freedom, Triumph, and Tragedy Beyond 1619 and 1776.

Author Joesph Cotto explains the role the Seminoles played in Florida over many generations along with addressing the issue of slavery.

“Within the story of the Seminole tribe are many lessons about life itself, as well as valuable insights on American military, political, and racial history,” said Cotto.

Runaway Masters is described as “an epic story of victory, defeat, friendship, betrayal, hard truths, damnable lies, integration, segregation, heroism, cowardice, deep respect, blind hatred, and—above all else—the struggle for survival,” according to the back of the book.

