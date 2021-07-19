Advertisement

Sen. Keith Perry helps secure funding for clerks of court

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In March, the Clerks of Court Operations Corporation put together a ‘Pandemic Recovery Plan’ to keep cases moving through the judicial system.

RELATED: Court cases piling up, state clerks of court ask for help

They hoped to secure nearly seven million dollars for 100 temporary positions to handle the backlog of cases, which they anticipated would take more than a year to go through.

And with the help of Sen. Keith Perry, they were able to budget six and a half million for each of clerk of court in the state.

Monday Perry was in Marion County to accept thanks for advocating for the clerks of court.

“It’s extremely significant, not only because funding always a challenge for governmental entities, but we were right in the middle of a pandemic so we rally didn’t know what to expect,” Flagler County Court Clerk and Comptroller Tom Bexley said.

The money will be split between the 67 clerks of court in the state based on the number of cases they currently have.

“In the court system, there’s a lot of things the government funds, a lot of important issues, the judicial system, the court is key, it’s fundamental to our society that we keep that operating and as efficiently as possible and don’t drag things out in the courts,” Sen. Keith Perry said.

